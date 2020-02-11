Global  

HS2 set for green light

HS2 set for green light

HS2 set for green light

Boris Johnson is heading for a rebellion by up to 60 Conservative MPs by giving the go-ahead for HS2.
HS2 Phase 1 set to be given the green light - here's what it means for Nottinghamshire

HS2 Phase 1 set to be given the green light - here's what it means for NottinghamshireBoris Johnson is expected to confirm HS2 will go ahead on Tuesday, despite concerns over its budget...
Nottingham Post - Published

'Like approving a planning application without plans': Councils launch North East Link legal challenge

Three suburban councils will launch Supreme Court action against the planning minister's green light...
Brisbane Times - Published


