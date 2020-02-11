Mike Bloomberg Wins Dixville Notch Vote In New Hampshire Primary

Carol Mahabir RT @TeaPainUSA: Great. This will give the cable networks something to over-analyze for the next 24 hours and predict how this radically ch… 2 minutes ago

Nik RT @JeffNBCBoston: It’s primary day and there’s already one result out of New Hampshire. Mike Bloomberg wins in Dixville Notch. https://t… 7 minutes ago

NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: Mike Bloomberg Wins Both Democratic And Republican Vote In America’s Weirdest Primary https://t.co/ZCMUrRr0Mk https://t.co… 7 minutes ago

TheCyanPost Mike Bloomberg Wins Both Democratic And Republican Vote In America’s Weirdest Primary https://t.co/ZCMUrRr0Mk https://t.co/VrwDBBHSeM 8 minutes ago

George "Agent of the Deep State" Sargeant RT @tlrd: Dixville Notch: Mike Bloomberg Wins Both Dem and GOP Ballot in First NH Township to Vote, as Write-In https://t.co/BNZbartGM4 ht… 10 minutes ago

T RT @CheriJacobus: Mike Bloomberg wins Dixville Notch as voting begins in New Hampshire’s first in the nation primary - https://t.co/Y74cPh7… 10 minutes ago

joseph wysocki Mike Bloomberg Wins Democrat, Republican Primaries in Dixville Notch — as Write-in https://t.co/9AfjkzfHQf via @BreitbartNews 16 minutes ago