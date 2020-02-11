Global  

Mike Bloomberg Wins Dixville Notch Vote In New Hampshire Primary

Mike Bloomberg Wins Dixville Notch Vote In New Hampshire PrimaryWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
BREAKING: Bloomberg Wins Democratic AND Republican Dixville Notch NH Primary Vote With Three Write-Ins (One GOP)

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who is not even on the ballot in the New...
Mediaite - Published

Midnight vote tradition lives on in New Hampshire mountain hamlet

As they have for six decades, the residents of the mountain hamlet of Dixville Notch cast the first...
Reuters - Published


CarolMahabir1

Carol Mahabir RT @TeaPainUSA: Great. This will give the cable networks something to over-analyze for the next 24 hours and predict how this radically ch… 2 minutes ago

photoggoose

Nik RT @JeffNBCBoston: It’s primary day and there’s already one result out of New Hampshire. Mike Bloomberg wins in Dixville Notch. https://t… 7 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: Mike Bloomberg Wins Both Democratic And Republican Vote In America’s Weirdest Primary https://t.co/ZCMUrRr0Mk https://t.co… 7 minutes ago

TheCyanPost

TheCyanPost Mike Bloomberg Wins Both Democratic And Republican Vote In America’s Weirdest Primary https://t.co/ZCMUrRr0Mk https://t.co/VrwDBBHSeM 8 minutes ago

gasorg

George "Agent of the Deep State" Sargeant RT @tlrd: Dixville Notch: Mike Bloomberg Wins Both Dem and GOP Ballot in First NH Township to Vote, as Write-In https://t.co/BNZbartGM4 ht… 10 minutes ago

LivefromloveT

T RT @CheriJacobus: Mike Bloomberg wins Dixville Notch as voting begins in New Hampshire’s first in the nation primary - https://t.co/Y74cPh7… 10 minutes ago

rumrot

joseph wysocki Mike Bloomberg Wins Democrat, Republican Primaries in Dixville Notch — as Write-in https://t.co/9AfjkzfHQf via @BreitbartNews 16 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Dixville Notch: Mike Bloomberg Wins Both Dem and GOP Ballot in First NH Township to Vote, as Write-In… https://t.co/1qJ8AbzD4U 17 minutes ago


Campaign 2020: New Hampshire Primary Day [Video]Campaign 2020: New Hampshire Primary Day

New Hampshire residents will cast their votes in the first-in-the-nation primary today.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:40Published

Democrat voters arrive at New Hampshire polling station ahead of primary election [Video]Democrat voters arrive at New Hampshire polling station ahead of primary election

Democrat voters in Nashua, New Hampshire turned out to Norman W. Crisp Elementary School to cast their vote in the state's presidential primary today (February 11).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

