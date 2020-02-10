Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brad Pitt denies hiring writers to pen his awards show speeches

Brad Pitt denies hiring writers to pen his awards show speeches

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Brad Pitt denies hiring writers to pen his awards show speeches

Brad Pitt denies hiring writers to pen his awards show speeches

Brad Pitt has denied hiring writers to script his acceptance speeches throughout the 2020 awards season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mytalk1071

myTalk 107.1 #BradPitt has denied hiring writers to script his acceptance speeches throughout the 2020 awards season. https://t.co/QIsJcehsRQ 10 hours ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Brad Pitt denies hiring writers to pen his awards show speeches – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX… https://t.co/IPCNLycZb0 19 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Brad Pitt denies hiring writers to pen his awards show speeches - https://t.co/gsllRgy6cd 20 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Brad Pitt denies hiring writers to pen his awards show speeches https://t.co/PMJr7GNJTS https://t.co/0mVsy1Zb7V 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pitt Denies Using Speech Writer [Video]Pitt Denies Using Speech Writer

Brad Pitt has been on a winning streak lately. He swept Oscar, winning arm full of trophies for his role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Pitt's awards speeches have been funny..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week [Video]Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt insisted he wrote his own acceptance speeches during his memorable awards season run. Pitt was also asked about his political comments during his acceptance speech. The actor..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.