Taika Waititi celebrates 'Indigenous kids all over the world' following win at 2020 Oscars

Taika Waititi dedicated his Oscars win to "Indigenous kids all over the world" as he became the first Maori filmmaker to nab the prize for Adapted Screenplay.
Waitati, who was born in Raukokore, New Zealand, is the first Oscar winner of Maori descent.
