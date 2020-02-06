Taika Waititi celebrates 'Indigenous kids all over the world' following win at 2020 Oscars 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:44s - Published Taika Waititi celebrates 'Indigenous kids all over the world' following win at 2020 Oscars Taika Waititi dedicated his Oscars win to "Indigenous kids all over the world" as he became the first Maori filmmaker to nab the prize for Adapted Screenplay.

Recent related news from verified sources Taika Waititi dedicates Oscar win to 'all the indigenous kids of the world' Waitati, who was born in Raukokore, New Zealand, is the first Oscar winner of Maori descent.

