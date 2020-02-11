‘Failed to connect with people’: BJP concedes defeat, congratulates AAP for win 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:08s - Published ‘Failed to connect with people’: BJP concedes defeat, congratulates AAP for win The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Delhi reacted to Aam Aadmi Party’s win in the state assembly election. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this