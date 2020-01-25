Global  

104-Year-Old Marine Veteran Gets 70,000 Valentines From People All Over the World

104-Year-Old Marine Veteran Gets 70,000 Valentines From People All Over the World

104-Year-Old Marine Veteran Gets 70,000 Valentines From People All Over the World

Valentines pour in from people around the world in touching tribute to military veterans.

Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.
Some 70,000 Valentines sent to 104-year-old in tribute to military veterans

William White, a 104-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart in World War Two, is...
Reuters - Published


