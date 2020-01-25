104-Year-Old Marine Veteran Gets 70,000 Valentines From People All Over the World 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:06s - Published 104-Year-Old Marine Veteran Gets 70,000 Valentines From People All Over the World Valentines pour in from people around the world in touching tribute to military veterans. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

0

Some 70,000 Valentines sent to 104-year-old in tribute to military veterans William White, a 104-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart in World War Two, is...

