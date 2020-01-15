Sudan's ousted leader Omar al-Bashir refuses to deal with the International Criminal Court (ICC) as...

[Nation] Sudan is handing over ousted leader Omar al-Bashir to the International Court Court (ICC)...

brian wattanga RT @vincentateya : #JamboKenya SUDAN GOVERNMENT agrees to hand over ex-President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court on war c… 1 hour ago

Aly-Khan Satchu . @AJEnglish Sudan's government agrees to hand Omar al-Bashir over to ICC https://t.co/SmnSomIXYE 10-JUN-2019 :: Hug… https://t.co/7GRlPcxXLu 57 minutes ago

Aly-Khan Satchu . @AJEnglish Sudan's government agrees to hand Omar al-Bashir over to ICC 10-JUN-2019 :: The ‘’zeitgeist’’ of the Re… https://t.co/4H2qSxQ2Re 50 minutes ago

DISCORD POLITICS ™ RT @alykhansatchu : . @AJEnglish Sudan's government agrees to hand Omar al-Bashir over to ICC 10-JUN-2019 :: The ‘’zeitgeist’’ of the Revolut… 46 minutes ago

TrollColors RT @alykhansatchu : . @AJEnglish Sudan's government agrees to hand Omar al-Bashir over to ICC https://t.co/SmnSomIXYE 10-JUN-2019 :: Hugh Mas… 42 minutes ago

SAHARAN 🔥🔥🔥 RT @NationBreaking : SUDAN GOVERNMENT agrees to hand over ex-President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court on war crimes char… 6 minutes ago