Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Olivia Colman > Olivia Colman's nervous hairdresser

Olivia Colman's nervous hairdresser

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Olivia Colman's nervous hairdresser

Olivia Colman's nervous hairdresser

Olivia Colman's hairdresser was terrified of giving her a dramatic new look just hours before the Oscars.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Olivia Colman delivers legendary Oscars speech [Video]Olivia Colman delivers legendary Oscars speech

"Last year was the best night of my husband's life." —Oscar winner Olivia Colman

Credit: Mashable     Duration: 00:57Published

Olivia Colman Charms At The Oscars… Again [Video]Olivia Colman Charms At The Oscars… Again

Olivia Colman was 2019 Best Actress winner at the Oscars. As she returned to the stage as a presenter, the actress joked that winning her trophy was 'the best night of my husband's life... and I've..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.