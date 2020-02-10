Janet Jackson, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne nominated at the 2020 British LGBT Awards 6 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:14s - Published Janet Jackson, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne nominated at the 2020 British LGBT Awards Janet Jackson, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne are just some of the stars nominated at the 2020 British LGBT Awards, which take place on May 29, 2020.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this All4Women.co.za These awards shine a light on those who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community during uncertain and ch… https://t.co/qj03CRYWDA 1 hour ago GlobalLGBTNews 🏳️‍🌈 #JanetJackson, #SamSmith, #CaraDelevingne and #DuaLipa shortlisted for British #LGBT Awards @gaystarnews https://t.co/bTKOk67AMh 2 hours ago divaswiki Janet Jackson, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne nominated at the 2020 British LGBT Awards https://t.co/musEyirHLU https://t.co/CRXDWQo1sU 2 hours ago ๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @gaystarnews: Janet Jackson, Sam Smith, Cara Delevingne and Dua Lipa shortlisted for British LGBT Awards… https://t.co/bv6uh6mKmM 5 hours ago