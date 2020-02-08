Watch: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia visit Hanuman Temple after Delhi win 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:54s - Published Watch: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia visit Hanuman Temple after Delhi win Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited Hanuman Temple on Tuesday. Kejriwal and Sisodia were seen praying at the temple after AAP registered landslide victory in Delhi elections.

