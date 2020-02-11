Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sprint's Stock Up 75%, Judge Approves T-Mobile Merger

Sprint's Stock Up 75%, Judge Approves T-Mobile Merger

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Sprint's Stock Up 75%, Judge Approves T-Mobile Merger

Sprint's Stock Up 75%, Judge Approves T-Mobile Merger

New York (CNN Business) The $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is reportedly one step closer thanks to a powerful nod of approval.

A federal judge will rule in favor of the marriage allowing the two telecom giants to combine, the Wall Street Journal reported.

News of the potential green light sent Sprint&apos;s stock up a stunning 64% in premarket trading.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

T-Mobile and Sprint merger gets green light from judge, Sprint stock jumps 60%

After T-Mobile and Sprint got approval for their $26 billion merger from the Department of Justice...
9to5Google - Published

Sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion T-Mobile merger

Sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion T-Mobile mergerAn anticipated $26.5 billion merger between telecommunications powerhouse T-Mobile and the failing...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Worth $26 Billion Is Approved by Judge [Video]T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Worth $26 Billion Is Approved by Judge

T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Worth $26 Billion Is Approved by Judge Sprint stock prices increased 76 percent following news that the merger was approved by a district judge. T-Mobile shares were up..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

S&P 500, Nasdaq High On Coronavirus Optimism [Video]S&P 500, Nasdaq High On Coronavirus Optimism

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at all-time highs on Tuesday after top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may peak this month, while Sprint’s shares soared after..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.