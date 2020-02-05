The First Same Sex Couple To Get Legally Married In Northern Ireland Celebrate

Global  

Belfast couple Robyn Peoples, 26, a healthcare worker from the city, and Sharni Edwards, 27, a waitress originally from Brighton, became the first same sex couple to get married in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland's prohibition on same-sex marriage was eliminated by the central government after a vote by British lawmakers when the province did not have a sitting government.
