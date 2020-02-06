Matt Hancock on coronavirus: The situation will get worse before it gets better

Health Secretary Matt Hancock makes a statement in the House of Commons updating Parliament on the spread of coronavirus after the number of Brits infected with the virus doubled yesterday to eight.

Mr Hancock told MPs new funding was being launched immediately “to support any urgent works the NHS needs for the coronavirus response, such as the creation of further isolation areas and other necessary facilities.” He added: “As I said last week, dealing with this disease is a marathon not a sprint.

The situation will get worse before it gets better.

We will be guided by the science.”