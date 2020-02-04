Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Fate Of WMC To Be Decided This Week + Samsung Unpacked Is Today | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

The Fate Of WMC To Be Decided This Week + Samsung Unpacked Is Today | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
The Fate Of WMC To Be Decided This Week + Samsung Unpacked Is Today | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

The Fate Of WMC To Be Decided This Week + Samsung Unpacked Is Today | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The MWC governing body will meet on Friday to decide whether to cancel the event; The Samsung Unpacked event is today - we're like to see a Galaxy S20, smart home speaker and the Galaxy Fold Z; The Coronavirus is also leading to weird things in tech as Promobot was caught screening for the virus in Bryant Park; Bad data could lead to A.I.

Results with biases - Samasource will provide that needed data inspection layer before machine learning ingestion; Automotive news: Evaluating the viability of the Hummer EV - Cadillac Super Cruise - Tesla's Model Y could hit the roads sooner than expected; Financial planning and the tools to get you there with Ally Bank; SpaceX may get a manned mission as soon as May 2020; Today is Safer Internet Day and we talk through teaching kids how to responsibly use the interwebs with Qustodio.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Galaxy Fold Z Debuts As The Oscars + Chinese Charged In Equifax Hack | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20 [Video]Galaxy Fold Z Debuts As The Oscars + Chinese Charged In Equifax Hack | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Parasite wins big at the Oscars, and Samsung makes first public showing of the Galaxy Fold Z during an ad spot; Previewing tomorrow's Samsung Unpacked event; Sony and..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Digital Trends Live 2.4.20 | Iowa Vote Delay, There's An App For That + Oscar VFx Films [Video]Digital Trends Live 2.4.20 | Iowa Vote Delay, There's An App For That + Oscar VFx Films

On Digital Trends Live today: A rather large hiccup in the Iowa caucus app is causing some precinct manager to tally votes manually; Google Photos bug may have mixed some of your archived photos with..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.