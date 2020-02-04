The Fate Of WMC To Be Decided This Week + Samsung Unpacked Is Today | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The MWC governing body will meet on Friday to decide whether to cancel the event; The Samsung Unpacked event is today - we're like to see a Galaxy S20, smart home speaker and the Galaxy Fold Z; The Coronavirus is also leading to weird things in tech as Promobot was caught screening for the virus in Bryant Park; Bad data could lead to A.I.

Results with biases - Samasource will provide that needed data inspection layer before machine learning ingestion; Automotive news: Evaluating the viability of the Hummer EV - Cadillac Super Cruise - Tesla's Model Y could hit the roads sooner than expected; Financial planning and the tools to get you there with Ally Bank; SpaceX may get a manned mission as soon as May 2020; Today is Safer Internet Day and we talk through teaching kids how to responsibly use the interwebs with Qustodio.