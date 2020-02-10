Donuts, beers and rock & roll: Democrats make final push in New Hampshire

The polls opened across New Hampshire on Tuesday, and Democratic White House hopefuls were out greeting voters before they cast their ballots in the second test for Democrats, after a debacle in Iowa.

Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg was out before the sun came up in Manchester, looking to seize on the momentum from his strong showing in last week's Iowa caucuses, which were marred by technical problems and delayed results.

Senator Elizabeth Warren was out on Tuesday morning, too, offering donuts to supporters at a polling site in Portsmouth.

And Senator Amy Klobuchar, who has risen in opinion polls in New Hampshire after last Friday's debate, told reporters she felt good about early voting numbers.

(SOUND BITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SEN.

AMY KLOBUCHAR, SAYING: "If the early votes, the midnight polls are any indication, we are going to have a pretty good night tonight." The night before, Senator Bernie Sanders held a massive rally at the University of New Hampshire, with rock band The Strokes, 'Sex and the City' star Cynthia Nixon and progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opening for the 78-year-old.

(SOUND BITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SEN.

BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: "...we're going to win here in New Hampshire." Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden was in Manchester, talking to voters in a bar.

Not far away, President Donald Trump, who reportedly held the largest rally of the evening, slammed the candidates vying to challenge him in November.

(SOUND BITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "The Democrat Party wants to run your health care but they can't even run a contest in Iowa." The ballot in New Hampshire will have a list of 33 names on it, including candidates who dropped out weeks ago, but it won't include billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who entered the race late but is surging in opinion polls.

(SOUND BITE) (English) FORMER NEW YORK CITY MAYOR MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, SAYING: "In fact, the recent polls showed us beating Donald Trump." He doesn't face his first electoral test until Super Tuesday in early March.