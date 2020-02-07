Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Niall Horan > Niall Horan labels Selena Gomez romance rumours 'nonsense'

Niall Horan labels Selena Gomez romance rumours 'nonsense'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Niall Horan labels Selena Gomez romance rumours 'nonsense'

Niall Horan labels Selena Gomez romance rumours 'nonsense'

Niall Horan has dismissed rumours he's dating Selena Gomez as "typical absolute useless nonsense".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Niall Horan labels Selena Gomez romance rumours 'nonsense' https://t.co/q3NMLcddv8 https://t.co/w… 2 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Niall Horan labels Selena Gomez romance rumours ‘nonsense’ – Music News https://t.co/d3KLxLFFYG 2 days ago

Dekatt23

Maurice Dekatt Niall Horan labels Selena Gomez romance rumours 'nonsense' https://t.co/SJYZ5deaVC 3 days ago

thisisshuffle

Shuffle Radio Niall Horan labels Selena Gomez romance rumours 'nonsense' https://t.co/dPhLE0rLR0 https://t.co/IR8to5rx9v 3 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Niall Horan labels Selena Gomez romance rumours ‘nonsense’ – Music News https://t.co/d3KLxLFFYG 3 days ago

gsloveapp

GSLOVEAPP 😇 Niall Horan labels Selena Gomez romance rumours 'nonsense' - Music News #Celebs #Go #Gossip https://t.co/YfAbjjiNha 3 days ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Niall Horan labels Selena Gomez romance rumours 'nonsense' Niall Horan has once again insisted he and Selena Gomez… https://t.co/V77bdlgBFo 3 days ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #MusicTv Niall Horan labels Selena Gomez romance rumours ‘nonsense’ – Music News https://t.co/Kdsw0Tsnuc 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Selena Gomez Reacts To Wardrobe Mishap In New Video [Video]Selena Gomez Reacts To Wardrobe Mishap In New Video

Jennifer Aniston & her ex John Mayer reportedly left the same restaurant just moments and people are wondering if there's a romance rekindling. Plus, Selena Gomez dress is creating problems for her.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:25Published

Niall Horan Announces Second Album 'Heartbreak Weather' [Video]Niall Horan Announces Second Album 'Heartbreak Weather'

Niall Horan Announces Second Album 'Heartbreak Weather' Horan's follow-up to 2017's 'Flicker' will contain 14 songs, though a full track-listing has yet to be revealed. His recent singles, "Nice To..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.