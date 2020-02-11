Andy Burnham gives cautious welcome to HS2 plans for North of England

Andy Burnham has given a cautious welcome to Boris Johnson's decision to proceed with building HS2.

The mayor of Greater Manchester said he was prepared to give the PM "the benefit of the doubt", but added that the announcement lacked detail on rail infrastructure plans for the North of England.

Mr Burnham said plans for new platforms at Manchester Piccadilly rail station were "a major missing piece in this jigsaw".