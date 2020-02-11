Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Andy Burnham > Andy Burnham gives cautious welcome to HS2 plans for North of England

Andy Burnham gives cautious welcome to HS2 plans for North of England

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Andy Burnham gives cautious welcome to HS2 plans for North of England

Andy Burnham gives cautious welcome to HS2 plans for North of England

Andy Burnham has given a cautious welcome to Boris Johnson's decision to proceed with building HS2.

The mayor of Greater Manchester said he was prepared to give the PM "the benefit of the doubt", but added that the announcement lacked detail on rail infrastructure plans for the North of England.

Mr Burnham said plans for new platforms at Manchester Piccadilly rail station were "a major missing piece in this jigsaw".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.