5 votes cast in tiny NH town were heard around country

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is not even on the ballot but won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tradition of being among the first to make picks in the presidential primary.



Tweets about this BennetBennet RT @NBCMontana: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its trad… 4 hours ago The Eagle Times Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tradition of being amon… https://t.co/2ebZxQaoXG 4 hours ago KALB News Channel 5 Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung o… https://t.co/88psbaUFn0 5 hours ago 23 WIFR NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire commu… https://t.co/kBlez1yeyJ 5 hours ago NBC10 Boston All five residents in Dixville Notch, N.H., a tiny town near the Canadian border, cast their ballots in the state's… https://t.co/mQXjPTOyaO 6 hours ago cha🆘 RT @NBCPhiladelphia: #Decision2020: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the write-in votes of a tiny New Hampshire community t… 6 hours ago Derek Gendvil RT @WHSVnews: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tr… 6 hours ago NBC Montana Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto… https://t.co/7SFxc912Dh 6 hours ago