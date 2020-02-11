Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 5 votes cast in tiny NH town were heard around country

5 votes cast in tiny NH town were heard around country

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
5 votes cast in tiny NH town were heard around country

5 votes cast in tiny NH town were heard around country

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is not even on the ballot but won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tradition of being among the first to make picks in the presidential primary.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrsBennet406

BennetBennet RT @NBCMontana: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its trad… 4 hours ago

eagletimesnh

The Eagle Times Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tradition of being amon… https://t.co/2ebZxQaoXG 4 hours ago

KALBtv5

KALB News Channel 5 Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung o… https://t.co/88psbaUFn0 5 hours ago

23WIFR

23 WIFR NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire commu… https://t.co/kBlez1yeyJ 5 hours ago

NBC10Boston

NBC10 Boston All five residents in Dixville Notch, N.H., a tiny town near the Canadian border, cast their ballots in the state's… https://t.co/mQXjPTOyaO 6 hours ago

cosmiccharlee02

cha🆘 RT @NBCPhiladelphia: #Decision2020: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the write-in votes of a tiny New Hampshire community t… 6 hours ago

dgendvil

Derek Gendvil RT @WHSVnews: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tr… 6 hours ago

NBCMontana

NBC Montana Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto… https://t.co/7SFxc912Dh 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Small New Hampshire town votes for Bloomberg in primary [Video]Small New Hampshire town votes for Bloomberg in primary

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tradition of being among the first to cast ballots in the presidential primary.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.