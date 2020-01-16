Sneak Peek: Lainey Plays 'Singled Out'

For Valentine's Day, Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows) organizes a game based on the show 'Singled Out' where hopeful men answer questions about Lainey's (AJ Michalka) tastes to earn a chance to date her.

As the field narrows, it becomes clear that CB (Brett Dier) and Barry Goldberg (guest star Troy Gentile) both know Lainey equally well.

Watch 'Schooled' WEDNESDAY 8:30|7:30c on ABC.