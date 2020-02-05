Global  

AAP sweeps Delhi: Meet the 8 BJP candidates who defied Kejriwal wave & won

AAP sweeps Delhi: Meet the 8 BJP candidates who defied Kejriwal wave & won

AAP sweeps Delhi: Meet the 8 BJP candidates who defied Kejriwal wave & won

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly Election, a few Bharatiya Janata Party candidates managed to withstand the wave.

The latter managed to secure eight seats in the 70-member House.
