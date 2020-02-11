Global  

Massive Iceberg Breaks Off Antarctic Glacier, Spawning 'Piglets'

The European Space Agency has been tracking two huge rifts in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier, known as "PIG." This led to a calving event, captured in images by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission.
