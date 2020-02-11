Global  

'Irresponsible' to reveal names, says Brighton Councillor

Councillor Nancy Platt of East Brighton ward has emphasised the importance of patient confidentiality in dealing with the new strain of coronavirus, now dubbed COVID-19.

She said that Public Health England would track anyone down they had concerns about, and people should not worry about a lack of detailed information.

