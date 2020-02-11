'Irresponsible' to reveal names, says Brighton Councillor

Councillor Nancy Platt of East Brighton ward has emphasised the importance of patient confidentiality in dealing with the new strain of coronavirus, now dubbed COVID-19.

She said that Public Health England would track anyone down they had concerns about, and people should not worry about a lack of detailed information.

Report by Barnetth.

