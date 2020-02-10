Social Media Points Out Luke Perry, Sid Haig Were Missing From Oscars In Memoriam Segment | THR News



Recent related videos from verified sources Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam' Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam' Each year, the Oscars takes a moment to honor those who died in the previous year with their 'In Memoriam' presentation. Among.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07Published 1 day ago Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas honoured at Oscars Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas were among the stars honoured during the Oscars' In Memoriam segment at Sunday's (09.02.20) ceremony. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:06Published 1 day ago