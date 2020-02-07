‘Birds of Prey' Gets A New Name After Poor Box Office Opening

‘Birds of Prey' Gets A New Name After Poor Box Office Opening Warner Bros.

Has officially changed the film’s name to ‘Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.’ The change comes after the ‘Suicide Squad’ spinoff suffered a low box office return following a series of marketing issues.

An industry executive referred to the film’s rollout as a “disaster,” noting its bad title and trailer.

Many have said the exclusion of Harley Quinn’s name from the title resulted in its poor performance.

The film’s trailers have also been named a contributing factor to the film’s failure, with none providing insight into what the film is about.

‘Birds of Prey’ made $33 million domestically, completely missing investors’ projection of $50 to $55 million.