‘Birds of Prey' Gets A New Name After Poor Box Office Opening
After Poor Box Office Opening Warner Bros.
Has officially
changed the film’s name to
‘Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.’ The change comes after the ‘Suicide Squad’
spinoff suffered a low box office return
following a series of marketing issues.
An industry executive referred to the film’s rollout as a “disaster,” noting its bad title and trailer.
Many have said the exclusion of
Harley Quinn’s name from the
title resulted in its poor performance.
The film’s trailers have also been named a contributing factor to the film’s failure, with none providing insight into what the film is about.
‘Birds of Prey’ made $33 million domestically,
completely missing investors’ projection
of $50 to $55 million.