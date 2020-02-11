Global  

Federal Judge Approves Merger Between T-Mobile And Sprint

Federal Judge Approves Merger Between T-Mobile And SprintT-Mobile and Sprint are cleared to merge following a judge's approval.
T-Mobile and Sprint merger approved by federal judge

T-Mobile and Sprint's $26.5 billion merger is almost complete. Following months of delays and push...
engadget - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderThe VergeMacRumours.com9to5GoogleTechCrunch


Federal judge approves T-Mobile's $26.5B takeover of Sprint

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has approved T-Mobile's $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint, rejecting...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersNewsday



Judge Approves T-Mobile's $26.5 Billion Takeover of Sprint [Video]Judge Approves T-Mobile's $26.5 Billion Takeover of Sprint

A federal judge ruled in favor of the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint after two years since the deal was first announced. Some oppose the merger, saying it is anti-competitive and would result in..

T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins U.S. judge approval [Video]T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins U.S. judge approval

T-Mobile edged closer to a takeover of Sprint after a federal judge on Tuesday approved the deal, rejecting a claim by a group of states that said the deal would violate antitrust laws and raise..

