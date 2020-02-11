Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Poch spotted at Brentford

Poch spotted at Brentford

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Poch spotted at Brentford

Poch spotted at Brentford

Mauricio Pochettino was in attendance at Griffin Park to watch the Championship match between Brentford and Leeds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UtdAidan

‏ً Poch spotted with Neil Ashton (Ed Woodward’s newly hired PR man) at Brentford vs Leeds tonight. 👀 https://t.co/IFaFJ6gozS 20 minutes ago

BrumAxe

Axel 🇬🇧 Poch spotted at brentford vs leeds? 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.