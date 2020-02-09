Global  

'Parasite' Series on HBO Eyes Mark Ruffalo to Star The network is planning a limited series based on the Oscar-winning film from South Korean director Bong Joon-ho.

According to Collider, Ruffalo is in hot contention for the series.

Sources say that Bong Joon-ho has contacted Ruffalo about the series and that he has expressed interest.

HBO commented on the speculation.

HBO comment, via Collider Bong Joon-ho will team with Oscar-winning screenwriter Adam McKay on the project.

On Sunday, 'Parasite' became the first international film in history to win the best picture Oscar at the 2020 Academy Awards.
