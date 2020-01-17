Rebecca Black Addresses ‘Friday’ Backlash on Song’s 9 Year Anniversary
Rebecca Black Addresses ‘Friday’
Backlash on Song’s 9 Year Anniversary Rebecca Black recently took to social media to open
up about her song, “Friday,” which went viral in 2011.
Created when she was only 13 years old,
“Friday” was ridiculed for both its
lyrics and awkward choreography.
On its ninth anniversary, Black shared how the
song’s blowback negatively affected her life, saying she
wishes she could “go back” and talk to her younger self.
Rebecca Black,
via Twitter Black revealed that the “Friday” torment
extended on for years, with producers and
songwriters telling her at 19 years old that
they would “never work with [her].” Rebecca Black,
via Twitter She ended her post on an encouraging
note, expressing that she now knows life
isn’t defined by “one choice or thing.” Rebecca Black,
via Twitter