Rebecca Black Addresses ‘Friday’ Backlash on Song’s 9 Year Anniversary Rebecca Black recently took to social media to open up about her song, “Friday,” which went viral in 2011.

Created when she was only 13 years old, “Friday” was ridiculed for both its lyrics and awkward choreography.

On its ninth anniversary, Black shared how the song’s blowback negatively affected her life, saying she wishes she could “go back” and talk to her younger self.

Rebecca Black, via Twitter Black revealed that the “Friday” torment extended on for years, with producers and songwriters telling her at 19 years old that they would “never work with [her].” Rebecca Black, via Twitter She ended her post on an encouraging note, expressing that she now knows life isn’t defined by “one choice or thing.” Rebecca Black, via Twitter
