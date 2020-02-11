Global  

MAKERS Primary featuring Katie Couric, Lydia Polgreen and Brittany Shepherd| The 2020 MAKERS Conference

MAKERS Primary featuring Katie Couric, Lydia Polgreen and Brittany Shepherd| The 2020 MAKERS Conference

MAKERS Primary featuring Katie Couric, Lydia Polgreen and Brittany Shepherd| The 2020 MAKERS Conference

Katie Couric, Journalist & Founder, Katie Couric Media, hosts the MAKERS Primary with Lydia Polgreen, Editor-in-Chief, HuffPost, Brittany Shepherd, National Politics Reporter, Yahoo News.
Mj Rodriguez | The 2020 MAKERS Conference [Video]Mj Rodriguez | The 2020 MAKERS Conference

Mj Rodriguez, Actress & Activist, talks with Lydia Polgreen, Editor-in-Chief, HuffPost, about her breakout role in the hit show Pose and all it took to get there.

Credit: MAKERS Conference 2020     Duration: 11:06Published

Katie Hill | The 2020 MAKERS Conference [Video]Katie Hill | The 2020 MAKERS Conference

Katie Hill, Former Member of Congress & Advocate, sits down with Lydia Polgreen to discuss the call to action for women and millennials that this moment requires and what's next in her career.

Credit: MAKERS Conference 2020     Duration: 12:43Published

