Chinese woman on trial after trespassing arrest at Mar-a-Lago in December

Witness testimony is underway Tuesday in the trial of a Chinese woman arrested for trespassing at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club back in December.

Lu Jing, 56, faces misdemeanor charges for trespassing after warning and resisting arrest without violence after police said she snuck into President Trump's club on Palm Beach on Dec.

18.