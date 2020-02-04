Global  

Democratic Candidates Hope Strong Showing In New Hampshire Could Offer Boost To Secure Nomination

Democratic Candidates Hope Strong Showing In New Hampshire Could Offer Boost To Secure NominationCBS4's SKyler Henry reports from Bedford as polls are about to close.
2020 Democrats campaign in New Hampshire as Iowa remains uncertain

With no real outcome from the Iowa caucus, presidential candidates have turned their attention to New...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Newsy


Campaigning Takes A Negative Turn In Closing Days Of New Hampshire Race

The top target is former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg. He faced a barrage of attacks as the other...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Newsy



TMJ4 News talks with NBC's Lester Holt ahead of New Hampshire Democratic primary [Video]TMJ4 News talks with NBC's Lester Holt ahead of New Hampshire Democratic primary

TMJ4 News spoke with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt who is live in New Hampshire as voters continue to cast their ballot in the primary election.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:53Published

Polls About To Close In New Hampshire On Primary Election Day [Video]Polls About To Close In New Hampshire On Primary Election Day

The Democratic frontrunners are looking to capitalize on the results from the Iowa Caucuses.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:03Published

