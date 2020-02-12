Tucson High students honor Kobe Bryant, other passengers who died for remembrance day 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:37s - Published Tucson High students honor Kobe Bryant, other passengers who died for remembrance day As part of remembrance day at THMS students and staff will honor Kobe Bryant, and the other passengers who died in the helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26.

