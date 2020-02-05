Global  

Coronavirus Fears Impacting Business In Oakland's Chinatown

Oakland's Chinatown is taking steps to keep people safe and informed amid the coronavirus outbreak by holding a workshop to prevent panic.

The worries over the novel virus have left sidewalks empty and restaurants unfilled.

Andria Borba reports.

(2-11-2020)
