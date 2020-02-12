Global  

Olivia Wilde | The 2020 MAKERS Conference

Olivia Wilde, Actress, Director & Activist, talks to Kara Swisher, Host of “Recode Decode” and “Pivot” Podcasts, Vox Media Podcast Network, about her directorial debut "Booksmart" and bringing authentic women’s stories to the big screen.
