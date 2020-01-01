Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > For Life S01E02 Promises

For Life S01E02 Promises

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
For Life S01E02 Promises

For Life S01E02 Promises

For Life 1x02 "Promises" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo trailer HD - Aaron Wallace's fight to overturn his conviction to a LIFE SENTENCE continues.

Tensions rise between Aaron and his crew when he provides counsel to a white supremacist in order to repay his debt to inmate Wild Bill.

District Attorney Maskins ups his game when Aaron sues the NYPD in an attempt to gain access to his case file.

Meanwhile, his daughter's boyfriend, Ronnie, braces for confrontation as he visits the prison to meet Aaron for the first time.

“For Life” is a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios and airs Tuesday, February 18th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

10-minute ‘core and cardio’ workout for January [Video]10-minute ‘core and cardio’ workout for January

Boost fitness, reduce back pain, strengthen abs… if your New Year resolutions included all three of those, you’re probably wondering how to squeeze them into an already busy week. Fitness expert..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published

Top movies to watch in January [Video]Top movies to watch in January

A selection of some of the biggest motion pictures set to grace the big screen in the first month of 2020. January sees Guy Ritchie make a comeback with the star studded cast of The Gentlemen, Jojo..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.