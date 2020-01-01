For Life S01E02 Promises

For Life 1x02 "Promises" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo trailer HD - Aaron Wallace's fight to overturn his conviction to a LIFE SENTENCE continues.

Tensions rise between Aaron and his crew when he provides counsel to a white supremacist in order to repay his debt to inmate Wild Bill.

District Attorney Maskins ups his game when Aaron sues the NYPD in an attempt to gain access to his case file.

Meanwhile, his daughter's boyfriend, Ronnie, braces for confrontation as he visits the prison to meet Aaron for the first time.

“For Life” is a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios and airs Tuesday, February 18th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.