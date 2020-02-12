Controversial Audio on Stop-And-Frisk from Bloomberg Reemerges 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 00:59s - Published Controversial Audio on Stop-And-Frisk from Bloomberg Reemerges Controversial Audio from 2015 on Bloomerberg's thoughts about Stop-And-Frisk law Reemerges 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this