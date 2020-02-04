|
Sierra Wants to Party, Not Plan
Rio's (Lake Bell) best friend Sierra (guest star Nicole Richie) arrives to plan her wedding at the barn but suggests throwing a rave instead.
From Season 2, Episode 12 - 'Bunker Down'.
