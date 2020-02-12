Global  

Actor Smollett indicted again for staging hate crime

Actor Smollett indicted again for staging hate crime

Actor Smollett indicted again for staging hate crime

Former &quot;Empire&quot; actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count felony indictment with staging a phony hate crime, nearly a year after similar charges were abruptly dismissed by local prosecutors.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
