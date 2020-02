Shapps says project to expand Heathrow remains ‘unchanged’

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said the government’s position regarding the construction of a third runway at Heathrow Airport remains “unchanged” despite the go-ahead of HS2 and comments from the prime minister which have cast doubt over the project.

Report by Blairm.

