Sisodia hails 'politics of work; Kejriwal to take oath as CM on Feb 16

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia thanked people of Delhi after mega win.

Sisodia announced that Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Delhi CM on February 16.

Sisodia invited all Delhiites to attend the oath-taking ceremony.
