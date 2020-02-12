Global  

Deval Patrick Expected To Drop Out Of Presidential Race Wednesday, CBS News Reports

Deval Patrick Expected To Drop Out Of Presidential Race Wednesday, CBS News ReportsWBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.
Kristen E. Broady, PhD "CBS News is reporting that former Massachusetts Governor #DevalPatrick is expected to drop out of the race on Wedn… https://t.co/XXnbuI1Snq 4 minutes ago

DANVZLA Deval Patrick Expected To Drop Out Of Presidential Race, CBS Reports – CBS Boston https://t.co/l3I4qectsP 16 minutes ago

Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly RT @wbz: Deval Patrick Expected To Drop Out Of Presidential Race Wednesday, CBS News Reports https://t.co/Qj00w0tGcR https://t.co/nov18CdK7d 21 minutes ago

WBZ | CBS Boston News Deval Patrick Expected To Drop Out Of Presidential Race Wednesday, CBS News Reports https://t.co/Qj00w0tGcR https://t.co/nov18CdK7d 45 minutes ago

TN🇺🇸gardengirl Colorado Senator Bennett quits (not that anyone knew he was running) and Deval Patrick expected to drop out today. https://t.co/EyTRtVm6gq 50 minutes ago

Jack Merritt Deval Patrick is expected to drop out tomorrow, bringing the field to 8. Going forward, Biden has to make up for a… https://t.co/n8YNbOgXMh 8 hours ago

Jriden2002 Yang has dropped out of the race and Deval Patrick, whoever that is, is expected to drop out tomorrow. https://t.co/oSal1IIh0r 9 hours ago

CassieH @KevinBooker212 Steyer dropped and Deval Patrick expected to drop tomorrow. #MAGA 10 hours ago


Winners, losers and quitters - story of the night [Video]Winners, losers and quitters - story of the night

Candidates claim victory and momentum, put a brave face on defeat or drop out of the race entirely.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:51Published

Klobuchar Comes in 3rd In New Hampshire Primary [Video]Klobuchar Comes in 3rd In New Hampshire Primary

A big night in presidential politics as Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar makes her best showing since entering the race, reports Pat Kessler (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 11, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:32Published

