Gwen Stefani cancels Las Vegas shows through Feb. 22

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Gwen Stefani has canceled her Las Vegas residency shows through Feb.

22 due to being sick.

The singer tells fans refunds will be available at the original point of purchase.

Visit ktnv.com for more information.
Gwen Stefani Cancels This Weekend's 'Just a Girl' Vegas Show Due To Illness

Gwen Stefani has had to cancel one of her performance dates in Las Vegas due to an illness. The...
Just Jared - Published


