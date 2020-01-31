Global  

Russian spacecraft shadowing U.S. spy satellite: U.S. Space Force commander

Russian spacecraft shadowing U.S. spy satellite: U.S. Space Force commander

Russian spacecraft shadowing U.S. spy satellite: U.S. Space Force commander

Two mysterious Russian spacecraft have been shadowing a U.S. reconnaissance satellite since November, coming to as close to 100 miles at times[a].
Russian spacecraft shadowing U.S. spy satellite: U.S. Space Force commander



Russian satellites tailing advanced US spy satellite, report says

A top U.S. Space Force commander said two Russian satellites are tailing an advanced U.S. spy...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Business Insider



Russian spacecraft are stalking an advanced U.S. spy satellite

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA — Two mysterious Russian spacecraft have been shadowing a U.S. reconnaissance satellite since November, coming to as close to 100 miles at times, U.S. Space Force commander..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:21Published

Russian Spacecraft Reportedly Shadowing American Spy Satellite

A Russian spacecraft is reportedly shadowing a US spy satellite.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:01Published

