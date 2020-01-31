Russian spacecraft shadowing U.S. spy satellite: U.S. Space Force commander 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:06s - Published Russian spacecraft shadowing U.S. spy satellite: U.S. Space Force commander Two mysterious Russian spacecraft have been shadowing a U.S. reconnaissance satellite since November, coming to as close to 100 miles at times[a].

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Russian spacecraft shadowing U.S. spy satellite: U.S. Space Force commander







You Might Like



Tweets about this Alexander Nazaryan Exclusive: Russian craft shadowing U.S. spy satellite, Space Force commander says https://t.co/NUvqfQ9DXX 2 hours ago Priyansha RT @IndoPac_Info: Exclusive: Strange #Russian Spacecraft Shadowing #US Spy Satellite, General Says A pair of Russian satellites are tailin… 3 hours ago Jim Arundell RT @DailyGrail: A strange Russian spacecraft is shadowing a U.S. spy satellite. https://t.co/jtgtDR5xJL 3 hours ago Steve Miller RT @TIME: Exclusive: Russian craft shadowing U.S. spy satellite, Space Force commander says https://t.co/IcRaeY0qoG 5 hours ago Dr. Melissa Pollock RT @olgaNYC1211: Seriously? Now we have 2 Russian spacecraft shadowing a US spy satellite. Smh https://t.co/9KYaZ9X4TW 7 hours ago Gretchen Exclusive: Russian craft shadowing U.S. spy satellite, Space Force commander says https://t.co/IckD4D4XZ7 9 hours ago Connie RT @CaudillSunshine: Russian spacecraft began maneuvering toward the American satellite shortly after being launched into orbit in November… 10 hours ago