Bernie Sanders Declares Victory In New Hampshire Primary, Pete Buttigieg Gets Second
Bernie Sanders declared victory in the New Hampshire Primary Tuesday evening, edging out a close race with Pete Buttigieg.
Amy Klobuchar surprised some by coming in third.
