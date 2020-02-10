Global  

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory In New Hampshire Primary, Pete Buttigieg Gets Second

Bernie Sanders declared victory in the New Hampshire Primary Tuesday evening, edging out a close race with Pete Buttigieg.

Amy Klobuchar surprised some by coming in third.
