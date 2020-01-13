Global  

Pope nixes proposal to let married men be priests

Pope Francis, in one of the most significant decisions of his papacy, appears to have bowed to conservative pressure and dismissed a proposal to use married men to offset dwindling numbers of priests.

Emer McCarthy reports.
