'That's how it is' - Renault F1 driver Ocon on Chinese GP cancellation due to coronavirus

Esteban Ocon says "that's how it is", while Renault F1 teammate Daniel Ricciardo says it was "a decision that needed to come soon" following the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix because of the coronavirus.
VIDEO SHOWS: RENAULT FORMULA ONE TEAM GIVING NEWS CONFERENCE IN PARIS / RENAULT F1 TEAM MANAGING DIRECTOR AND DRIVERS COMMENTING ON CANCELLATION OF CHINESE GRAND PRIX DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: PARIS, FRANCE (FEBRUARY 12, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RENAULT FORMULA ONE DRIVER, ESTEBAN OCON, SAYING: "What can I comment, you know?

It's a tragedy that's happening in the world.

I mean, I would like to go to China and not have the virus for everyone to be safe and to race like we should.

But at the moment, it is unsafe for us to go, and that's how it is." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RENAULT FORMULA ONE DRIVER, DANIEL RICCIARDO, SAYING: "On the flip side, I'm glad that some initiative has been taken and that we're not putting anyone else in risk.

Obviously, it seems like it's still growing and getting, I don't want to say out of control, but it still hasn't been controlled to its full effect.

And the problem is freight and all that will have to go this week.

They had to make an early call on it.

Hopefully by April, things are controlled, but this is a decision that needed to come soon." 3.

VARIOUS OF RENAULT TEAM POSING FOR PHOTOS AFTER NEWS CONFERENCE STORY: Renault's Formula One team said on Wednesday (February 12) they were glad that an early decision had been made by organisers to cancel the Chinese Grand Prix due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The FIA and Formula One said in a statement made earlier on Wednesday that they had jointly decided to postpone the race, which was scheduled for April 19 at the Shanghai International Circuit.

"I mean, I would like to go to China and not have the virus for everyone to be safe and to race like we should.

But at the moment, it is unsafe for us to go, and that's how it is," Renault F1 driver Esteban Ocon said.

The Chinese Grand Prix joins a list of sporting events to have been cancelled due to coronavirus that has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 44,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan late last year.

(Production: Thierry Chiarello, Ardee Napolitano)




