Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx Supports New Indictment Of Jussie Smollett; Shrugs Off Critics

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx Supports New Indictment Of Jussie Smollett; Shrugs Off Critics

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx Supports New Indictment Of Jussie Smollett; Shrugs Off Critics

Cook County State's attorney Kim Foxx says she supports new charges against actor Jussie Smollett, even though her office dropped similar charges that the former "Empire" actor lied to police the he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe and Eric Cox report.
