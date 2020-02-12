Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx Supports New Indictment Of Jussie Smollett; Shrugs Off Critics 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:48s - Published Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx Supports New Indictment Of Jussie Smollett; Shrugs Off Critics Cook County State's attorney Kim Foxx says she supports new charges against actor Jussie Smollett, even though her office dropped similar charges that the former "Empire" actor lied to police the he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe and Eric Cox report. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Kim Foxx Supports New Charges Against Jussie Smollett Smollett was indicted on six new charges of disorderly conduct, accusing him of filing false police reports claiming he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:58Published 3 hours ago Inside The New Charges Against Jussie Smollett Jussie Smollett now faces a new indictment charging him with six counts of disorderly conduct, claiming he lied about a violent attack last year. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:45Published 14 hours ago