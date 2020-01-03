Warplane flies over northeast Syria during reports of U.S. air strike

The air strike was preceded by U.S.-led coalition ground troops opening fire at a checkpoint in the village of Kherbat Amo, east of Qamishli, according to Syria's state news agency SANA.

Syrian and Turkish media said one person was killed.

SANA said the shooting took place after U.S. forces' vehicles were stopped at a checkpoint, subsequently followed by an air strike.

Turkey's state-owned Anadolu agency said there were two air strikes.

The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State said its troops opened fire after they came under small arms fire, the situation had calmed down and the patrol had returned to the base.

The coalition statement made no reference to any air strike.