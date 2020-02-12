Global  

Deval Patrick Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Deval Patrick Drops Out Of Presidential RaceWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Deval Patrick drops out of presidential race

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick ended his long-shot White House bid on Wednesday, one day...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller


Deval Patrick, last black candidate in 2020 race, drops out

WASHINGTON — Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, the last remaining African American candidate...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



PillLlc

U.S. Department of Walls and Barriers RT @Gaathan1963: Another Dem Drops Out Of The 2020 Race … Full Statement - Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick announced Wednesday that… 6 seconds ago

TrueCrimePoli

66613Skunky13 RT @bostonherald: Deval Patrick drops out of presidential race https://t.co/GFTDOgPbKV 1 minute ago

TLaTela

Tammi I mean... https://t.co/NRS8Gzmcyv 1 minute ago

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick drops out of the ##2020 presidential race https://t.co/XwpueGs2LR https://t.co/Mfi9uJ01lq 1 minute ago

lymynn2

Kat RT @Fearless45_MAGA: WHO? Deval Patrick drops out of presidential race https://t.co/4SzjXaxC8g #FoxNews 3 minutes ago

MarcoDaCostaFX

Trading MarcoDaCosta RT @CNBCnow: JUST IN: Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick drops out of the 2020 presidential race https://t.co/KdwJZ5vCqg 3 minutes ago

jamesbPDog

jamesb Former governor Deval Patrick drops out of Democratic Presidential race… https://t.co/wzVC0Lxja3 https://t.co/2ktTnOcDLd 4 minutes ago

iamelisabethp

🌊❄️Elisabeth Parker🌊❄️ RT @LostDiva: Deval Patrick drops out of 2020 race https://t.co/fTRXGC4GUk 4 minutes ago


Deval Patrick Expected To Drop Out Of Presidential Race Wednesday, CBS News Reports [Video]Deval Patrick Expected To Drop Out Of Presidential Race Wednesday, CBS News Reports

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:30Published

Businessman Yang drops out of Democrat race [Video]Businessman Yang drops out of Democrat race

After a slow start in the New Hampshire, Andrew Yang has suspended his bid for the Democratic nomination for president. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

