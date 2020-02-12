Global  

Ohio State College Football Player From Brooklyn Arrested On Rape Charges

Ohio State College Football Player From Brooklyn Arrested On Rape Charges



Investigators say 21-year-old Jahsen Wint played football at Erasmus Hall High School in Flatbush.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
